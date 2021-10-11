Prince Andrew Gets Good News From UK Police

(Newser) – "This review has concluded and we are taking no further action." For Prince Andrew these days, that statement from London's Metropolitan Police Service qualifies as good news. Back in August, the police agency said it would review its previous handling of sexual abuse allegations against the prince, a move prompted by a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, reports the BBC. Giuffre, who has filed suit against the prince in the US, accuses Andrew of assaulting her multiple times when she was 17 and he was about 40. She claims she was recruited by Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in what amounted to sexual trafficking.

story continues below

"It comes as no surprise that the Met Police have confirmed that, having reviewed the sex assault claims against the duke for a third time, they are taking no further action," a person described as close to the prince tells Reuters. Andrew, 61, has denied the allegations, though he has retreated from royal appearances amid the scandal. His attorneys acknowledged last month that he had been formally served with Giuffre's lawsuit, and his legal team has until Oct. 29 to file a response to the claims, per the AP. Maxwell, meanwhile, remains incarcerated in the US as she awaits trial in her own case. (Read more Prince Andrew stories.)