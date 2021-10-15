 
Journalist's Skateboarding Report Goes Viral

Detroit's Victor Williams gives it a personal touch
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 15, 2021 2:07 PM CDT

(Newser) – A new skate park in Detroit is offering free lessons, and suddenly a lot of people know about it. The reason? WDIV journalist Victor Williams' report from the skate park has gone viral—because he delivered it live while showing off his own skateboarding skills, reports the Detroit News. In the caption to his tweeted video, Williams jokes about the stunt, but adds: "In all seriousness—as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it's happening in Detroit." When he wrapped the report, an impressed WDIV anchor Karen Drew exclaimed, "Victor, you are so cool. He's so cool!" Williams then explained he's been skateboarding since he was a kid. (Read more skateboarding stories.)

