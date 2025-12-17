Cops: Woman Stuffed Razor Blades Into Walmart Bread

Texas' Camille Benson has been arrested for incidents at 2 Walmarts in Biloxi, Mississippi
Dec 17, 2025
Cops: Woman Crammed Razor Blades Into Walmart Bread
This undated photo taken from surveillance footage shows Camille Benson in a Walmart store in Biloxi, Mississippi, where she allegedly pushed razor blades into loaves of bread.   (Biloxi Police Department via AP)

A woman who allegedly pushed razor blades into loaves of bread at two Walmart stores in Biloxi, Mississippi, was arrested on Tuesday. Camille Benson, 33, of Texas has been charged with attempted mayhem, per the AP. Her bond is set at $100,000. Customers reported finding the razor blades at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market, said Lt. Candace Young, a public information officer for the Biloxi Police Department. Walmart employees told police a customer first reported finding a razor blade in a loaf purchased from the Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 5. On Dec. 8, a customer who bought a loaf at the Walmart Neighborhood Market also reported finding a razor blade.

After another customer complained to the Walmart Supercenter on Sunday, employees inspected the merchandise and found several more loaves had been tampered with, law enforcement officials said. The police department was notified on Monday. In a release, the department asked all citizens who bought bread from those Walmart locations to inspect the loaves and report any findings.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," Walmart said in a statement. "We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate." The Biloxi PD said it doesn't believe any other stores have been targeted. If customers purchase a product that has been tampered with, they should immediately throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, the company said.

