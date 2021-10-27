 
X

One Adult Getting a Lap Dance at School Was the Principal

District investigates homecoming event that included Hooters costumes
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 27, 2021 5:14 PM CDT
One Adult Getting a Lap Dance at School Was the Principal
Stock photo   (Getty/Holly Cromer)

(Newser) – "Um. Exactly what is going on here, y'all?" a tweet by the co-founder of a local education advocacy group asked. What appeared to be going on in the photos posted by Nema Brewer was high school students in Kentucky giving lap dances to faculty and staff members. One of the recipients was Donald "Happy" Mobelini, the school principal and mayor of Hazard, USA Today reports. He didn't comment immediately, but the superintendent of the school district said that an investigation has begun and that "appropriate action will be taken."

story continues below

The occasion was a "Man Pageant" and "Costume Day" held Tuesday as part of homecoming events. Photos on a school Facebook page, which have been removed, showed students and staff apparently paddling one another. Female students wore Hooters outfits, and male students were dressed in women's lingerie, per WKYT. There was criticism online, but Brewer said she thought there was much acceptance of the event, per the Lexington Herald-Leader. "Public education is under so much fire right now. This kind of stuff is not helpful," she said, adding, "It appears they are sexualizing young adults." (Read more high school stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X