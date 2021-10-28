(Newser) – The closely watched governor's race in Virginia is in its final days, and controversy over a Toni Morrison novel is suddenly dominating the conversation. It all revolves around the differing opinions of the candidates—Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin—on how much say parents should have in school curriculums. Coverage:

This week, Youngkin released an ad featuring Laura Murphy, who has become something of a conservative activist since launching a campaign against Morrison's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved back in 2013, reports CNN. The book: The 1987 novel tells the tale of a woman who kills her newborn daughter rather than see the child become enslaved. In 2013, Murphy said the book's graphic scenes gave her teenage son nightmares and pushed for legislation to give parents more say in books chosen by teachers. As governor, McAuliffe vetoed two versions of the so-called Beloved bill.

