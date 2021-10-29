Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Split Up

(Newser) – Little more than a year after the birth of their daughter, it's over for one of the internet's favorite couples. Sources tell People that supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, who have been together on and off since 2015, are done after some sort of argument between Malik and Yolanda Hadid, Gigi's mother. Sources who spoke to TMZ say that Yolanda Hadid claims Malik hit her last week and that she's considering filing a police report, but Malik quickly released a statement saying he "adamantly" denies the claim. "For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

story continues below

The gossip site's sources also say Hadid, 26, and Malik, 28, have been over for more than a month. In a social media statement, Malik said that in an effort to protect a "safe and private space" for his daughter, "I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," but that what should have been a "private family matter" has now been leaked to the media. "They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a source close to the Hadid family says. "They co-parent." (Read more Gigi Hadid stories.)