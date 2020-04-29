Twitter Goes Wild Over Gigi-Zayn Pregnancy Report

(Newser) – The internet went wild Tuesday after TMZ reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a baby together. The model and singer have been together on and off since 2015, and TMZ cited "family sources" who confirmed Hadid is 20 weeks along. She's been riding out the coronavirus lockdown at her family's Pennsylvania farm, and Malik is apparently there too, as he showed up in photos Hadid posted of her 25th birthday celebration over the weekend. Billboard reports that within an hour of TMZ publishing its story, the terms "Gigi," "Gigi Hadid," "Zayn Malik," and "Zayn and Gigi" were all trending on Twitter.

Hadid and Malik, who was once a member of One Direction, split up in 2018, and over the next two years there were many rumors of a reunion. Sources say they started seeing each other again in December. While TMZ says it's "unclear" whether the couple knows their baby's gender, TooFab and e-Radio report that fans have parsed the aforementioned 25th birthday party photos and are hypothesizing that it was actually a secret gender reveal party, since the balloons have pink and blue strings. However, no consensus has yet emerged on a guess as to the baby's gender. (Read more Gigi Hadid stories.)

