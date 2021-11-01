Trump Plans Rally as Va. GOP Candidate Distances Himself

(Newser) – Donald Trump is going to rally for Glenn Youngkin and his gubernatorial campaign in Virginia—whether Youngkin wants him to or not. The incumbent Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, has been running his race—and it’s a tight one—with a lot of emphasis on his opponent’s ties to Trump. A recent poll by Roanoke College shows them essentially tied. But Youngkin himself isn’t emphasizing those ties; Trump lost Virginia in the last presidential election by 10 points, the Washington Post reports. Instead of invoking the former president’s name directly, Youngkin has campaigned on Trump voter pet issues, like slamming critical race theory, which is not something used in Virginia public schools anyway, per the Post. He also has come out pretty strongly with the point that his state’s Republicans need a change, saying they “could do so much better,” per the AP.

Either way, Trump has endorsed Youngkin and is planning a tele-rally for Monday night, Politico reports. McAuliffe sees that as his opponent’s Achilles heel. "Glenn Youngkin's campaign will close today just like it started: with Donald Trump," he said. Trump himself chafes at the idea that he and the Virginia GOP candidate aren’t pals. "The Fake News and perverts are working over time is to try and convince people that we do not like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not show up to vote," the former president said, per Politico. "I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections,” Trump said, but still asked supporters to vote for Youngkin. (One flashpoint in the race is a 1987 novel.)