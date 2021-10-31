Over 1000 Flights Canceled Due to Weather, Staffing

(Newser) – Halloween weekend was tough for travelers flying American Airlines. Per CNN, the carrier canceled over 1000 flights due to bad weather and staffing woes, including at their main Dallas-Ft. Worth hub. "This weather drove a large number of cancellations at DFW (Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport), as we could only use two runways instead of the usual five that handle our operation,” read a letter sent to staff and shared with USA Today. “With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of the regular flight sequences.” By Sunday, around 1,500 weekend American Airlines flights had been canceled.

Flights at American's Charlotte hub were reportedly also affected. As CNN notes, the airline industry was hit hard by the pandemic and some companies, including American, chose to offer early retirement packages and buyouts to employees to cut costs. While flyers have begun to return to the skies, in-flight staff haven't always followed, resulting in more frequent service disruptions. American said it expects more in-flight teams will be available as travel ramps up for the holiday season. (Read more American Airlines stories.)