A Big NHL Trade Has Unusual Wrinkle

(Newser) – It's a big deal as far as NHL trades go, even in the usual sense. This week, the Buffalo Sabres sent 25-year-old phenom Jack Eichel to the Las Vegas Golden Knights. But this deal has an unusual twist because it centers around a medical procedure. The details:

The impasse: In March of last year, Eichel suffered a herniated disk while with the Sabres, and an unexpected impasse soon arose. Eichel sought the team's permission to have a procedure known as artificial disk replacement. However, the team's doctors refused and insisted Eichel have a more common procedure known as fusion surgery, reports ESPN.

