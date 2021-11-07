Pete Davidson Takes Questions as Aaron Rodgers on SNL

(Newser) – Pete Davidson, in character as Aaron Rodgers, filled in the public knowledge gap about the Packers quarterbacks' COVID-19 vaccination status on Saturday Night Live. Rodgers has been accused of misleading, at best, his team and fans about whether he's had the shots by saying only that he'd been immunized. "I never lied," Davidson said on the show, USA Today reports. "I took all my teammates into a huddle, got all their faces 3 inches away from my wet mouth and told them, 'Trust me, I'm more or less immunized. Go team!'"

Cecily Strong, as Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro, interviewed Davidson in the bit, reassuring him that "it's your body, your choice. And please never use that quote for any other issue." The quarterback agrees, saying, "It's my body and my COVID... I can give it to whoever I want." The Packers are 7-1 this season with Rodgers on the field, per the Sporting News, but he's missing the team's game Sunday against the Chiefs after testing positive last week for the coronavirus. "My record is still 7-1," Davidson said in the skit, "meaning of the eight people I've infected, seven are fine."

Saturday night's show, hosted by Kieran Culkin, included the debut of a new Donald Trump, per the New York Times. James Austin Johnson is also SNL's new President Biden. A review in the Guardian called the latest version of Trump "finally an impression worth laughing at," noting Johnson's "uncanny ability to mimic Trump's accent and singular speech patterns." Interviewed by Strong/Pirro, Trump said: "I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous victory in Virginia. You know what, Glenn? We did it together." A squirming Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, answered, "You don't have to say that."