Toddler Was Asleep in Carseat When Bullet Struck

(Newser) – As his mother drove him home on an Oakland, California, highway Saturday afternoon, toddler Jasper Wu was shot dead as he slept in his carseat. The 23-month-old is believed to have been caught in crossfire and hit by a stray bullet on I-880, Fox News reports. His aunt says the little boy tried opening his eyes after he was shot in the head. He was rushed to Oakland Children's Hospital, where he died. His family is now begging anyone involved to surrender, ABC 7 reports. The California Highway Patrol asks anyone with information to call the CHP Investigation Tip line at 707-917-4491. (Read more California stories.)