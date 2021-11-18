(Newser) – Someone was apparently really upset that Mike cheated on them. So upset, in fact, that they didn't bother to check if the vehicle they vandalized to get back at Mike had any actual connection to Mike. Who's Mike? No one's sure, especially Nedra Brantley, the owner of the red SUV that now has "Mike is a cheater" scrawled across it in black spray paint. NBC News reports that Brantley found the graffitied accusation on her Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Sunday morning in the northeast part of Washington, DC, though she swears she has never dated anyone named Mike, or even knows anyone named Mike.

"I screamed," she tells NBC Washington. "I'm surprised nobody in the neighborhood heard me, because I screamed so, so loud, because I didn't expect this would happen." What actually happened: The hood and sides of her car were spray-painted (as well as the license plates), the front and back windshields shattered, and the side mirrors broken off. Brantley's insurance company and the cops are working with her to make things right again, and to possibly track down the vandal. As for Mike, chances are good he's not going to come forward to clear things up. (Read more vandalism stories.)