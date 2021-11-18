Next Stop for Rittenhouse: Gaetz Intern?

(Newser) – Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz says Kyle Rittenhouse has helped the country. Now, he's suggesting he'll give the 18-year-old—on trial for murder after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wis., last year—a chance to do more. "He's not guilty. He deserves a not guilty verdict, and I sure hope he gets it because you know what, Kyle Rittenhouse would probably make a pretty good congressional intern," the congressman told Newsmax on Wednesday, per Business Insider. "We may reach out to him and see if he'd be interested in helping the country in additional ways."

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield, who said Rittenhouse's case was one of self-defense, then interjected. "I want him here at Newsmax," he said, per the Washington Post. "Maybe he can be a Stinchfield intern, too. He'll have all kinds of job offers." Rittenhouse must first be acquitted of five felony charges, in a case in which the jury has been deliberating since Tuesday. Gaetz, under investigation as part of a sex trafficking investigation, also defended Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," who was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He's a "relatively harmless, nonviolent vegan" and "the notion that he's got to be in prison for three and a half years to settle some sort of political score defies justice," he said. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)