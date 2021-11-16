Judge Gives Rittenhouse Jury Instructions

(Newser) – Kyle Rittenhouse's fate is up to the jurors now, Judge Bruce Schroeder told them Monday evening, saying their job is to "determine whether the defendant is guilty or not guilty as to each of the offenses charged or submitted." A prosecutor had the last word during the closing arguments phase of Rittenhouse's homicide trial, CNN reports, telling the Wisconsin jury: "He's guilty. Thank you." Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded another during protests in Kenosha.

Schroeder warned the jurors against outside influences. "You will disregard the claims or opinions of any other person or news media or social networking site," he said. "You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone—even the president of the United States or the president before him." Jury deliberations are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Jurors will work from a 36-page document spelling out the statutes and factors they must consider when deliberating each count against Rittenhouse, per the Washington Post. They're charged with reaching a unanimous verdict on each of the five felony counts. (Read more Kyle Rittenhouse stories.)