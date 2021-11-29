 
A rep for the prince denies the allegation
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2021 3:09 AM CST
Book: Prince Charles Wondered About Archie's Skin
Britain's Prince Charles, centre and Principal Simon Woolley, centre right, attend a reception during a visit to Homerton College at the University of Cambridge, in Cambridge, England, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021.   (Daniel Leal/PA via AP)

(Newser) – When Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey there was some concern among the royal family about how dark the skin of her and Prince Harry's son Archie might be, she didn't say who exactly was concerned. According to a new book, it might have been Harry's own father, Prince Charles. According to a source quoted in Christopher Andersen’s Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, on the morning Harry and Meghan formally announced their engagement, Charles pondered aloud to his wife Camilla that he wondered what their children would look like. The timing is consistent with Harry's recollection that the question of skin color was raised early in his relationship with Meghan; in a discrepancy, Meghan herself said the issue came up while she was pregnant, the Daily Beast reports.

Either way, the book does not specifically allege it was Charles to whom either Harry or Meghan was referring when telling the story; Harry pledged never to reveal the person's identity. A "somewhat taken aback" Camilla, per the source, replied that she knew the children would be "gorgeous." Charles then, the source claims, explained that he was specifically wondering about "complexion," asking her what she thought it might be. But, the author suggests, Charles was simply curious, yet by the time Harry and Meghan heard about the comment, courtiers had made it sound as if he was being racist. Others in Buckingham Palace had the same questions but in a decidedly "less innocent" way, the author claims. Harry and Meghan have not commented on the report, and a rep for Charles had only this to say to Page Six: "This is fiction and not worth further comment." (Read more Prince Charles stories.)

