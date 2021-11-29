Stray Bullet Kills Man Eating Thanksgiving Dinner

(Newser) – Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family Thursday night when a stray bullet came through his window in Norristown, Pennsylvania, striking him in the torso, Fox 29 reports. The 25-year-old was unresponsive by the time police arrived, and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, CNN reports. Police say a dispute entirely unrelated to Moctezuma and his family resulted in the gunfire, and an arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old male suspect named Kevon Clarke, NBC Philadelphia reports.

story continues below

Police say Clarke, his girlfriend, and two others were asked to leave a Thanksgiving dinner party hosted by the girlfriend's cousin, and after they did, alcohol was found to have gone missing. The cousin texted asking for it back and Clarke arranged for her to come get it from his house, which is near Moctezuma's house, police say. But Clarke allegedly came outside with a gun as she approached, and she drove away. Clarke allegedly fired anyway, as well as called to threaten her. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and other weapons charges. "This is the second innocent bystander killed this year by a senseless dispute that turned to gun violence by someone who is not even legally able to own a gun," says the Montgomery County DA. (Read more Pennsylvania stories.)