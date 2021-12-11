Bezos Rocket Launches Strahan, 5 Others Into Space

(Newser) – Update: This file has been updated with the return flight. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, launched its latest trip to space Saturday morning. The New Shepard rocket blasted off about 10am, and the crew returned safely to Earth in a capsule about 10 minutes later. Among the six people on board were Michael Strahan, the former NFL star who is now co-host of ABC’s Good Morning America, per the AP. Strahan packed his Super Bowl ring and his newly retired No. 92 jersey with the New York Giants for the ride. Bezos also put a football aboard that will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Also on board was Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of the first American in space, Alan Shepard. This was Blue Origin's third passenger flight. Bezos, who founded Amazon six years before Blue Origin, was on the debut launch in July. The second, in October, included actor William Shatner—Captain James Kirk of TV's original Star Trek. The reusable, automated capsule was especially crowded this time, with six people instead of four.