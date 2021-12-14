(Newser) – One of the NFL storylines this season that seems to make new headlines every week is that of the travails of Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars' first-year coach. It's kind of a mess. The Jaguars are 2-11, but things might actually be worse off the field. Coverage:

A story at NFL.com paints a picture of a team in turmoil, with Meyer at odds with his assistant coaches (calling them "losers") and players (specifically with veteran receiver Marvin Jones, who nearly walked off the team). Jags players reportedly groused to players on the opposing Rams after a recent game about how Meyer doesn't treat them like adults. Threat: When the article came out—and ESPN confirmed the broad strokes with its own sources—Meyer's response was to threaten anyone on the team who leaked to the press with immediate firing, per the Florida Times-Union.

