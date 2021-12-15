Bad News for Trump on His Tax Returns

(Newser) – Bad news for Donald Trump in his bid to keep his tax returns from Congress: A federal judge dismissed his case, ruling that the Treasury Department can in fact turn them over to Congress. But Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, put his ruling on hold for 14 days pending an expected appeal from Trump, the Washington Post reports. McFadden says Trump is "wrong on the law" and that precedent shows "great deference" is owed to Congress in its inquiries. While McFadden appeared to urge the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has been seeking the former president's tax returns since 2019, not to make the returns public, he acknowledged it's not his job to stop him from doing so, Politico reports.

"It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the Chairman’s right to do so," McFadden wrote. "Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes. The Court will not do so here and thus must dismiss this case." He acknowledged Democratic lawmakers' motives in seeking the returns seem "mixed," but wrote that is irrelevant to the case at hand. Trump's lawyers are expected to take the case to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals next. At Vanity Fair, Eric Lutz writes that Trump's strategy seems to be to "[drag] out litigation for as long as possible." (Read more Trump tax return stories.)