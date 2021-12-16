(Newser) – Police in Delaware say a man who robbed a Wilmington bank on Saturday didn't keep the cash for long—after fleeing the Wells Fargo branch, he paused to make a deposit in the ATM outside. Police say McRoberts Williams, a 44-year-old California resident, handed a note to a teller Saturday morning saying a robbery was taking place, WBZ reports. The 25-year-old woman gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

Williams fled on foot and made the deposit in a machine on the exterior of the building, Delaware State Police said. Officers responding to the scene found him behind a nearby shopping center and took him into custody without incident. He was charged with second-degree robbery, a felony, with bond set at $6,000.