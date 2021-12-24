Rescuers Trek Through Snow, Sleet to Rescue Hawaii Hiker

(Newser) – Rescuers trekked through heavy snow and sleet to find a hiker lost in one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii, the AP reports. Rangers said the hiker registered at the the visitor's center for Mauna Kea, Hawaii's tallest peak, before he set off Tuesday morning. But the Center of Maunakea Stewardship said he gave rangers the wrong number. Rangers tried to contact him after it got dark, but couldn't reach him. The 64-year-old made several 911 calls, which police were able to use to narrow down the search area, Hawaii News Now reports.

Rescuers hiked about a mile and found him Tuesday night in a small cave in “thick white-out conditions" at 13,000 feet above sea level, the center's news release said. He was able to walk out on his own but was taken to a hospital. "The public is asked to remember that the summit of Maunakea can be one of the most dangerous places in Hawaii because of the extreme altitude and weather conditions, and emergency services may be two hours away because of its remote location," says the news release. "Cell phone coverage is unreliable, and there is only one public emergency phone on the summit."