Politics | Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton Sits for House Grilling on Epstein Closed-door interview will be followed by another with Bill Clinton on Friday By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 26, 2026 9:16 AM CST Copied Hillary and Bill Clinton at the 92nd Street Y, May 4, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) The moment Bill and Hillary Clinton unsuccessfully fought to avoid has arrived: their depositions in a House investigation of Jeffrey Epstein. Coverage: Closed doors: Members of the House Oversight Committee will question the former secretary of state first on Thursday in a closed-door session, followed by the former president on Friday in a similar session, reports NBC News. Both will be at their home in Chappaqua, New York, with the interviews conducted by video. Their ties: Hillary Clinton has said she can't recall ever meeting Epstein and met Maxwell only a few times, per the New York Times. Her husband, however, traveled on Epstein's plane multiple times and shows up in many photographs with both Epstein and Maxwell. Newly released emails also show that Maxwell played a role in the fundraising and organizing events for the Clinton Global Initiative. Defense: The Clintons haven't been accused of any crimes tied to Epstein, and both have denied any wrongdoing. "Why do they want to pull us into this? To divert attention from President Trump," Hillary Clinton told the BBC last week. "This is not complicated." A counter: "No one is accusing the Clintons of any wrongdoing," says GOP Rep. James Comer, head of the House panel, per CNN. "We just have a lot of questions." Epstein survivors also think it's fair. "He was connected to Epstein," says Jennifer Plotkin, a lawyer who represents numerous Epstein survivors, referring to Bill Clinton. "He was the president of our country. I think the victims want to understand that link a little better. Nobody should be above the law. If you're served with a valid subpoena, you should comply." Familiar spot: The Times notes that Hillary Clinton has been in this uncomfortable position before, going back to her famous 1992 reference to Tammy Wynette. "For almost the entirety of her married life, she has had to answer questions about her husband's actions," Patti Solis Doyle, a former top aide, tells the outlet. "She has supported him throughout. There is no reason for her to have to suffer this last indignity. She has nothing to do with it. It is infuriating. She is a global icon, a trailblazer for women. It is heartbreaking that she has to do this."