Ask Trump, Hillary Clinton Tells Panel Investigating Epstein

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a closed-door appearance on Capitol Hill on Thursday to say, in effect, that lawmakers are asking the wrong person about Jeffrey Epstein. Testifying before the House Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York, the former first lady told lawmakers she has "no knowledge" that could help the panel's investigation into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, NBC News reports. Clinton said she does not recall ever meeting Epstein, never traveled on his plane or visited his properties, and learned of his crimes only through news reports. She acknowledged having met Maxwell on "a few occasions" over the years but said she had no awareness of Maxwell's criminal conduct.

In an opening statement posted on X, Clinton accused Republicans of staging partisan "fishing expeditions" by compelling her and Bill Clinton to testify, arguing the move is meant to divert attention from President Trump's ties to Epstein. If the committee were serious, she said, it would question Trump under oath about the many references to him in Epstein-related records. Trump denies wrongdoing and has not been charged in connection with Epstein; the Clintons likewise deny any misconduct and have not been accused of crimes related to him. Committee Chair James Comer, a Republican, rejected the idea that the inquiry is a "partisan witch hunt," noting that Democrats supported the motion to depose the Clintons and saying the goal is to better understand Epstein's network.

Hillary Clinton's testimony stopped for about a half-hour after she learned that a photo of her appearance had surfaced on social media. The image was shared by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and posted by commentator by Benny Johnson, per the New York Times. In asking for the stoppage, Clinton's attorneys pointed out that she had asked for the hearing to be public but was denied. Rep. Robert Garcia, the panel's top Democrat, said Clinton answered all questions and did not invoke Fifth Amendment protections. He argued the depositions set a precedent that should now extend to Trump. Garcia called for a complete transcript of the videotaped appearance to be released within 24 hours. Bill Clinton is scheduled to sit for his own deposition Friday.