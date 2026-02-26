US  | 
recall

Walmart Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Health Risk

Great Value products in 24 states may not be fully pasteurized
Posted Feb 26, 2026 12:13 PM CST
Walmart Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Health Risk
One of the affected Great Value products.   (FDA)

Shoppers in two dozen states may want to check the cottage cheese in their fridge. Walmart says several Great Value cottage cheese products are being pulled because some dairy ingredients might not have been fully pasteurized, raising a potential health risk, especially for children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, per the Hill. No related illnesses had been reported as of Tuesday, according to an FDA notice. The issue was discovered by the manufacturer, Saputo Cheese USA, during "pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises" and has since been resolved, per USA Today.

The recall covers select Great Value fat-free, low-fat (2%), and small-curd (4%) cottage cheese sold in 16-ounce, 24-ounce, and 3-pound containers, with "Best if used by" dates of April 1–3, 2026. The products were shipped to Walmart stores and distribution centers in 24 states, including California, Texas, Washington, and Alaska (see the full list here) between Feb. 17 and 20. Customers are urged to toss the cottage cheese or return it to Walmart for a refund.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X