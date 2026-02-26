Walmart Cottage Cheese Recalled Over Health Risk

Shoppers in two dozen states may want to check the cottage cheese in their fridge. Walmart says several Great Value cottage cheese products are being pulled because some dairy ingredients might not have been fully pasteurized, raising a potential health risk, especially for children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, per the Hill. No related illnesses had been reported as of Tuesday, according to an FDA notice. The issue was discovered by the manufacturer, Saputo Cheese USA, during "pasteurizer troubleshooting exercises" and has since been resolved, per USA Today.