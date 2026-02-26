Epstein Files Omit Records From Trump Accuser

The Justice Department says it is reviewing why some notable Jeffrey Epstein files were not released: most of the FBI records tied to a woman who accuses President Trump of assaulting her as a minor. An index released by the department shows the FBI conducted four interviews in 2019 related to the woman's claims that Epstein and Trump assaulted her in the 1980s, when she was a teenager, reports the New York Times . But only one of those interview summaries—focused on Epstein—is in the public files. The department also did not release underlying interview notes, as they did in similar cases.

A review of page serial numbers suggests more than 50 pages of material linked to her account are missing, a gap first flagged by independent journalist Roger Sollenberger and NPR. In a statement, the Justice Department said it is aware of the reports and is investigating, per the AP. The department can withhold files under certain circumstances, including if their release might jeopardize an ongoing federal investigation. However, the law stipulates they can't be held back "on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm or political sensitivity" to public figures, notes the Times. The department said it would release the files if it finds they were held back inappropriately.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and a White House spokesperson said he has been "totally exonerated on anything relating to Epstein." The woman's unverified allegation against Trump centers on an encounter she says occurred when she was 13 to 15 years old, after Epstein allegedly introduced her to Trump. The released documents don't include the FBI's assessment about whether her account is credible. Democrats say they plan to open an investigation into why the files were withheld.