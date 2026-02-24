Sports | Flavor Flav Flavor Flav Invites Women's Hockey Team to Party in Vegas Rapper offers dinners, shows after gold medal-winning athletes decide to skip State of the Union By Jenn Gidman withNewser.AI Posted Feb 24, 2026 6:08 AM CST Copied American rapper Flavor Flav, center, attends the skeleton mixed team competition at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Feb. 15. (AP Photo/Akmal Rajput) Flavor Flav wants to give the US women's hockey team the Vegas party he thinks they deserve. The rapper and Public Enemy co-founder posted on social media that if the newly crowned gold medalists want "a real celebration," he'll host them in Las Vegas with "nice dinners and shows and good times," and said he'd also extend the invite to his "Bobsled + Skeleton team," per USA Today. Flav has been an Olympic presence this year, serving as hype man for Team USA's bobsled and skeleton athletes in Italy. He played a similar role for the US water polo teams in Paris in 2024. The rapper's offer follows the women's hockey team turning down an invitation to attend the State of the Union address, with USA Hockey saying players had academic and professional commitments after the Games. President Trump, who spoke to the men's team after their win over Canada, had said he'd "have to bring the women's team" as well or he "probably would be impeached." Consequence notes that both StubHub and Alaska Airlines appear to have reached out online to help cover some of the costs of Flav's offer. No further comment yet from either Flav or USA Hockey. Read These Next NC mom missing for 24 years doesn't want to be found. FBI chief Kash Patel showed up in the Team USA hockey locker room. Jack Smith's report won't ever see the light of day. Deepak Chopra to Jeffrey Epstein: 'Bring your girls.' Report an error