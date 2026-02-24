Flavor Flav Invites Women's Hockey Team to Party in Vegas

Flavor Flav wants to give the US women's hockey team the Vegas party he thinks they deserve. The rapper and Public Enemy co-founder posted on social media that if the newly crowned gold medalists want "a real celebration," he'll host them in Las Vegas with "nice dinners and shows and good times," and said he'd also extend the invite to his "Bobsled + Skeleton team," per USA Today . Flav has been an Olympic presence this year, serving as hype man for Team USA's bobsled and skeleton athletes in Italy. He played a similar role for the US water polo teams in Paris in 2024.

The rapper's offer follows the women's hockey team turning down an invitation to attend the State of the Union address, with USA Hockey saying players had academic and professional commitments after the Games. President Trump, who spoke to the men's team after their win over Canada, had said he'd "have to bring the women's team" as well or he "probably would be impeached." Consequence notes that both StubHub and Alaska Airlines appear to have reached out online to help cover some of the costs of Flav's offer. No further comment yet from either Flav or USA Hockey.