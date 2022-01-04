Carli Lloyd's Delivery Driver Slam Lands Poorly

(Newser) – Former soccer player Carli Lloyd's Twitter critique of a delivery driver didn't go how she probably thought it would, and now she might be saying goodbye to the social network entirely. Lloyd, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, tweeted a photo of packages sitting on her steps in the rain, saying they were "soaked" and "ruined," reports TMZ, which has a screenshot. She said the "extra 5 steps" to get to the covered porch was apparently "a hard task to endure" for the FedEx driver, adding the hashtag #noonecaresabouttheirjobanymore. Twitter commenters did not take her side, prompting the 39-year-old, who retired from the US women's national soccer team last year, to do an apparent hairflip.

"Bye Twitter," she tweeted alongside a peace sign emoji Sunday. "I usually know better than to come on here amongst the warriors!" However, she didn't actually delete her account, and the following day she tweeted, "Just want to thank @FedEx for taking care of my situation and having great customer service!" While some remained unimpressed ("Give the guy a break," wrote one. "The past 2 months, he's probably put in 60 hours a week, worked every Saturday plus Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. Besides, how often is an order only protected by the cardboard box it was shipped in? I doubt anything was ruined."), others were supportive, saying the driver should indeed have put the packages in a more protected area.