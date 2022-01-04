Elizabeth Holmes Verdict Marks 'End of an Era' in Silicon Valley

(Newser) – When Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four counts of fraud Monday, it "signaled the end of an era" in Silicon Valley, writes David Streitfeld at the New York Times. The tech startup world has long blurred the line between hype and actual achievement, but with the Theranos verdict, "there is finally a limit to faking it," Streitfeld writes. He compares Silicon Valley to a caricature of America's widely held ideas about hard work enabling you to get rich, fast, and Holmes, then, to an even more intense version of Silicon Valley—and that intensity, and the ensuing claims to investors of bigger and better innovations coming down the line, only increased. It took a long time before alarms were raised, he notes, which means that America might still be "ripe for the next huckster that comes along." Read his full piece here.

