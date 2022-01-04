State Trooper Accidentally Kills Brother, a Fellow Trooper

(Newser) – A state trooper in North Carolina lost control of his vehicle and fatally struck a fellow trooper and a civilian. Compounding the tragedy: The two troopers were brothers, reports Fox News. Authorities say the accident unfolded about 9pm Monday, when trooper John Horton pulled over a motorist in Rutherford County. Horton's brother, James, arrived at the scene to assist, but his vehicle swerved into his brother's patrol car and struck the two other men, who were standing by the roadside, per the Charlotte Observer. The stop occurred on a rural road—WYFF has a photo—and neither the reason for the stop nor the civilian's identity have been released.

The official incident report makes no mention of road conditions, but the Observer notes that snow and sleet fell that day. James Horton was treated and released after suffering minor injuries. His brother was a 15-year veteran of the force. Their ages were not released. "Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother," said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr. in a press release. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers, and unwavering support." (Read more state troopers stories.)