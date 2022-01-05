 
Child Dies in Bounce House Tragedy in Spain

8 other children were injured
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2022 2:30 PM CST
Girl Dies After Wind Sends Bouncy Castle Airborne in Spain
Stock image of an inflatable castle.   (Getty Images)

(Newser) – Another bounce house tragedy, this one in Spain, ended up claiming the life of a young girl. ABC News reports that on Tuesday night a gust of wind sent a bouncy castle that had been set up at a fairground in Mislata, near Valencia, airborne and then flipped it over. The Guardian reports the structure was lifted "meters" into the air, and the AP describes "strong winds." A witness describes the scene: "All of a sudden I saw it rise into the air. I saw the kids that were in the air, I think they fell onto another inflatable structure. There was a young girl on the floor, unconscious."

Eight children were injured, one of them seriously. That 4-year-old remains hospitalized. A ninth child, an 8-year-old girl, died about 12 hours after being taken to the hospital. Firefighters shared photos of the deflated castle here. The Guardian adds that just two months ago, a couple in Spain were sent to prison for a year over the inflatable structure they erected at their restaurant in 2017; it wasn't properly anchored to the ground and was lifted by a gust of wind, leading to the death of a six-year-old. (Just weeks ago, a similar accident in Australia left six children dead.)

