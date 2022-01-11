Energy Company Apologizes Over Its Tone-Deaf Advice

(Newser) – Pope Francis isn't the only one whose comments about pets have raised eyebrows of late. A British energy firm stepped in it with an email it sent to customers that contained a link to a blog post that advised them on thrifty ways to keep warm this winter, reports the National News. Among its suggestions were to do jumping jacks, eat oatmeal, and eat ginger but avoid chilies, which cause you to sweat. The one that particularly rankled CNN was SSE's suggestion that people snuggle their pets for warmth. SSE parent OVO Energy—which the Financial Times reports is Britain’s third-biggest energy supplier—apologized for the "poorly judged and unhelpful ... blog content."

It recognized the advice made light of just "how difficult the situation will be for many of our customers this year. We are working hard to find meaningful solutions as we approach this energy crisis." The crisis is quite real, with the FT reporting that come April, the country's energy cap will be adjusted, and it's expected that the average household energy bill could take a 50% jump—this after the cap was raised 12% in October. The article roused the attention of parliament, with one MP labeling the advice "clown-like" and terming it akin to a "Dickensian nightmare." (Read more gaffe stories.)