Dr. Oz Targets Dr. Fauci

(Newser) – Dr. Mehmet Oz wants to debate Dr. Anthony Fauci. Oz, who is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, challenged the top White House medical adviser to a debate in a campaign ad released in a tweet Thursday, the Hill reports. "It's past time Fauci faces the fact that he got COVID wrong," the Republican candidate said. "So, doctor to doctor—let's debate." Oz said he wanted to debate to "give the American people the truth about COVID-19. I’m game. Anytime. Anywhere." The last episode of the candidate's Dr. Oz talk show airs Friday.

Oz repeated the challenge in appearances on Newsmax and Fox News Thursday. On Fox, he told host Brian Kilmeade that Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, is a "petty tyrant that has had all kinds of interactions with the media and uses them as allies to shut down dissent and debate." At a Senate committee hearing earlier this week, Fauci clashed with Republican senators including Sen. Rand Paul. On Thursday, dozens of medical experts released an open letter defending Fauci, Yahoo reports. "We deplore the personal attacks on Dr. Fauci," they wrote. "The criticism is inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts, and, increasingly, motivated by partisan politics." (Read more Dr. Oz stories.)