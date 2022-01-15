Cruise Cancels at Sea, Stranding Passengers

(Newser) – Four days into a 10-day cruise, the trip was canceled because of COVID issues. That leaves the passengers who left New York on Sunday floating, stranded at sea, USA Today reports. Any hopes Aimee Focaraccio, the day in St. Maarten, had for an early return were dashed by an announcement to passengers. "We will arrive as per schedule on the 19th in the morning," it said. Focaraccio is not looking forward to the rest of her birthday trip on the Norwegian Gem. "I really can’t imagine four more sea days back to back without much to do," she said.

story continues below

The line said Friday evening it isn't sure when the Gem will reach New York again, attributing the cancelation to "COVID-related circumstances." Other cruises, by Norwegian and other lines, have been canceled or suspended over the past week or so. Another Gem passenger said he has no complaints. "It was not the exact itinerary we signed up for but has still been an absolutely amazing cruise," Anthony Bivona told USA Today. Norwegian's total cancelations during the spike in COVID cases has reached 12. The Gem's passengers will receive a full refund, per Cruise Industry News. (Read more Norwegian Cruise Line stories.)