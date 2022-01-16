Trump Mocks Biden in Speech at Arizona Rally

(Newser) – Leaving office hasn’t changed Donald Trump’s rhetorical style at all. The former president, who—to his supporters’ apparent chagrin—is vaccinated. But before losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, he showed little to no support for mask and vaccine mandates. Biden ran on a promise to get the coronavirus pandemic under control. "We all knew that Joe Biden would be not so good but few could have imagined that he would be such a disaster for this country," Trump said at a rally in Arizona Saturday, apparently referring to a recent surge in cases, Insider reports. Trump, in classic Trump speechmaking style rambles and mispronounces words (“we never heard the term supply change”), asserts there are no rings at Tiffany and the streets of Democrat-run cities are drenched in blood, before mocking Biden’s voice and hand gestures.

story continues below

In video posted to Twitter by conservative outlet Newsmax, Trump can be seen and heard mimicking Biden by growling “I’m gonna get rid of COVID,” while the crowd laughs. Trump didn’t announce plans to run for president again in 2024 at the rally, Newsweek reports. And he didn’t proffer his own suggestions for containing the pandemic and boosting vaccination in the US, instead using his podium to complain about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical advisor and head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “He's like the king. Fauci's the king,” Trump said, prompting some in the crowd to chant “lock him up.” (Read more Donald Trump stories.)