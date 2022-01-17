(Newser) – NFL fans had a full Sunday as the playoffs began, but one fan in particular gets bragging rights. Donna Kelce actually attended two separate games—to watch her sons play. As CNN reports, Kelce first traveled to Florida to watch son Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Her son's team lost 31-15.) After the game, she immediately flew to Missouri to watch son Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-21. An NFL Twitter stream chronicled her travels.

In the Kansas City game, son Travis had a record-setting day, notes Fox 4. The tight end became the first player to catch a touchdown, log 100 receiving yards, and throw a TD pass in a playoff game. The latter came on a trick play, and the NFL arranged for Donna Kelce to ask her son a question in the post-game press conference. "It's your mom," she began, before asking how that TD pass felt. "I used to tell my mom, when I was like 5 years old, that I was going to eventually throw a touchdown in the National Football League," he said in response. "It only took me nine years. That's a good question, though, Mom." (Read more NFL playoffs stories.)