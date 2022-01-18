(Newser) – In a story about relations between justices on the Supreme Court Tuesday, veteran NPR reporter Nina Totenberg called attention to an issue that's been percolating for a while—Neil Gorsuch's decision not to wear a mask. Chief Justice John Roberts has asked all the justices to wear one amid the omicron surge, and Gorsuch was the only one to rebuff the request when the court met earlier this month. The move has prompted criticism of Gorsuch, particularly because fellow justice Sonia Sotomayor—whose seat is next to his—has diabetes, which makes her more vulnerable to COVID. Coverage:

Not on the bench: In the most recent arguments, Sotomayor didn't join the other eight justices on the bench and instead participated from her chambers. Seeing Gorsuch appear as the lone unmasked justice in light of this was "pretty jarring," writes Totenberg.

