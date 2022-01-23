Flier Arrested After Allegedly Mooning Flight Attendant

(Newser) – A 29-year-old Irish man's alleged behavior on a flight to New York could potentially end in serious prison time. Shane McInerney departed from Dublin on a Jan. 7 Delta flight, an initial leg in a journey that was to end in Florida, where he planned to start a job at a football academy. Per a criminal complaint unsealed on Friday, "during the approximately eight-hour flight, the defendant repeatedly refused to wear a face mask despite being asked dozens of times by flight crew personnel," reports the AP. McInerney allegedly threw an empty can that hit another passenger in the head and bugged the passenger in front of him by kicking the seat.

The complaint says he got up at one point and walked into the first-class cabin to complain to a flight attendant about the food, and when returning to his seat "pulled down his pants and underwear and mooned a flight attendant and passengers." The complaint adds that the pilot tried to talk to McInerney, who responded by putting his hat on the pilot's head and saying, "don't touch me," reports the New York Times. As the plane neared John F. Kennedy International Airport, McInerney allegedly refused to be seated. He was taken into custody and charged with "intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a flight crew" and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He has been released on $20,000 bail, reports AFP. (Read more unruly passenger stories.)