Passenger Gets Through Airport Security With Meat Cleaver

Passengers were removed from plane and rescreened by authorities in Portland
Posted Nov 18, 2025 1:30 AM CST
Passenger Gets Through Airport Security With Meat Cleaver
Passengers on a Delta flight out of Portland International Airport were removed from a plane on Thursday after a passenger managed to get a meat cleaver through security and onto the aircraft, Oregon Live reports. The incident, which occurred on a flight bound for Salt Lake City, has prompted a review by the Transportation Security Administration.

"We take this matter very seriously," said TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle, who added that the agency is investigating how the weapon cleared the checkpoint. She said corrective action could include additional training for screeners. Delta staff discovered the cleaver on the plane, prompting the airline to alert authorities.

All passengers were removed from the aircraft and rescreened as a precaution. Port of Portland police responded to the incident, but no arrests were made. It's not clear why the passenger had the cleaver, a knife often used for chopping meat or bone, CNN reports. The episode comes as Portland International Airport prepares for the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

