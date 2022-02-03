No Charges for Man Who Ran Down Alleged Killer

(Newser) – A driver who says he ran down a man with his car in an attempt to stop a fatal stabbing in London has been cleared of wrongdoing after being initially held by police. The unidentified 26-year-old told police he struck the man after seeing him stab a woman, later found to be the assailant's ex-wife, in broad daylight. Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died of multiple stab wounds on Jan. 24, while Leon McCaskie, in his late 30s or early 40s, died of injuries as a result of being struck. The driver was detained on suspicion of murder, with his lawyer saying he was being "treated like a criminal," per the Evening Standard.

"Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defense and defense of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car … will face no further police action," Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said in a statement. "He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with." The driver said that he was "grateful" police had "taken this sensible course of action" and that he would continue to help them with their investigation.

"I hope that in my actions a message has been sent to society: should you see an evil it is a duty upon you to stop it with your hands," or at least to speak out, he said, thanking "the British public who supported me so vocally." Thousands of people signed a petition in support of his actions, while members of Chfaiki's family reportedly called him a hero, per the Evening Standard. At a Tuesday court hearing, Rawlinson said the couple had split years ago. "There were allegations of domestic abuse, and a stalking prevention order had been put in place against Leon," he added. An arrest warrant was issued for McCaskie, who also used the name McCaskre, on Jan. 4 after he failed to appear in court on accusations that he breached the order. (Read more murder stories.)