Betty White Gets Unusual Honor in Minnesota

'Betty Whiteout' snowplow has been named after her in 2nd annual naming contest
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 4, 2022 10:04 AM CST
Betty White is seen at the TV Land Awards at the Saban Theater on April 11, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Betty White fans came through and donated to animal rights causes in her name after her death on New Year's Eve. Now, a new honor for the late comedian and actress, albeit a more unusual one. MPR News reports that Minnesota's Department of Transportation has held a snowplow-naming contest for the second straight year—perhaps you remember 2021's Plowy McPlowface?—and "Betty Whiteout" far and away emerged the victor out of 50 finalists. The DOT says more than 22,000 name ideas were originally submitted, and once that list was whittled down to 50, 60,000 votes were cast to select the winner. Here are the top eight names, which will be imprinted on snowplows sent to different districts in the state:

  1. Betty Whiteout
  2. Ctrl Salt Delete
  3. The Big Leplowski
  4. Plowasaurus Rex
  5. Scoop Dogg
  6. Blizzard of Oz
  7. No More Mr. Ice Guy
  8. Edward Blizzardhands
Click here to read more of the names that made it into the top 50. (Read more snowplow stories.)

