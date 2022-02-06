Navy Seal Candidate Dies After Grueling Test

(Newser) – One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, per the AP. Neither had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day exam. The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and was under investigation. The sailor's name was being withheld until 24 hours after his family was notified, in accordance with Navy policy. The other sailor was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit. The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death.