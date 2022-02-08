(Newser) – Neil Young's beef with Spotify isn't over. After requesting all of his songs be taken off the streaming platform two weeks ago in protest of the misinformation put out by Joe Rogan's podcast—and after some other big names, including Joni Mitchell and his former CSNY bandmates, joined in his rocker rebellion—the 76-year-old singer-songwriter is now urging Spotify staffers to also ditch their employer, reports Variety. "Get out of that place before it eats up your soul," Young notes in an open letter on his Neil Young Archives website.

He writes that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek "is your big problem—not Joe Rogan," adding that Ek "pulls the strings" and that "the only goals stated by EK are about numbers—not art, not creativity." Young also implores other musical artists and creators to find a new home for their content, and baby boomers to use the power of their wallet to lead the charge against Spotify, climate change, and major financial institutions like Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi, and Bank of America, which he says are "contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth."

In short, Young writes: "Be free and take the good path." The Verge notes that Spotify and Ek seem to be putting out "mixed messages" on the situation as it develops, including with further criticism against Rogan on his past use of the n-word. Although Ek, in response to the newest Rogan heat, has pledged to invest $100 million in "historically marginalized groups," per the AP, Spotify continues to stand by the podcaster—Ek noted over the weekend he doesn't believe "that silencing Joe is the answer." The Verge adds, however, that the platform's workers are critical to Spotify as well. "That's something Ek will likely have to navigate as it continues to evolve," the site notes. (Rogan has been offered $100 million to quit Spotify by a right-wing website.)