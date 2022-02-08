New Zealand Has 'a Freedom Convoy,' Too

(Newser)
The Canadian trucker protest over COVID rules shows no sign of letting up, and it's now inspired a copycat protest in New Zealand. NDTV reports that trucks and campervans clogged streets near Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday. Protesters in the vehicles and on foot objected to vaccine mandates and other COVID rules, though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern struck a defiant tone of her own. "Ninety-six percent of New Zealanders have gone out and got a vaccination, which has enabled us to live now with fewer restrictions because of the extra protection that has provided," she told Radio New Zealand. Meanwhile:
- Trudeau: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the House of Commons Monday night about the ongoing protests in Ottawa, declaring, "It has to stop," per the New York Times. He accused protesters of "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives." Separately, he promised that police and the government would employ "whatever resources are needed to get the situation under control."
- Clogged crossing: Trucks clogged the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest crossing on the US-Canada border, for the second straight day on Tuesday, reports the CBC. Police were advising people to avoid the span.
- Bright spot: After a judge ordered truckers to stop honking, Ottawa residents told local radio they were able to get a good night's sleep for the first time in about a week, per the Times.
