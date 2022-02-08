New Zealand Has 'a Freedom Convoy,' Too

(Newser) – The Canadian trucker protest over COVID rules shows no sign of letting up, and it's now inspired a copycat protest in New Zealand. NDTV reports that trucks and campervans clogged streets near Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday. Protesters in the vehicles and on foot objected to vaccine mandates and other COVID rules, though Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern struck a defiant tone of her own. "Ninety-six percent of New Zealanders have gone out and got a vaccination, which has enabled us to live now with fewer restrictions because of the extra protection that has provided," she told Radio New Zealand. Meanwhile:

