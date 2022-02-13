Pelosi Has Theory About Midterms

(Newser) – History shows the political party holding the White House nearly always loses congressional seats in midterm elections. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that recent history gives her hope about Democrats' prospects this year, Politico reports. "One of the reasons that, in part, the president’s party loses seats in the off years [is] because they gain so many in the on years," Pelosi said on ABC's This Week. Big Democratic losses in 2010 and 2014 could be thought of as returning some of the recently won seats. In 2020, the party dropped 12 House seats.

"We didn't gain seats when President Biden won," Pelosi said. "We worked together to win the Senate, win the House, and win the White House. It was cumulative but it wasn’t an increase." Democrats won 40 House seats in 2018, she said, 31 of them in districts that favored former President Donald Trump. When Trump was on the ballot, Pelosi said, "we lost a third of those Trump seats." In addition, she said, redistricting wasn't as damaging to Democrats' chances as feared, she said. Anyway, past results shouldn't be overemphasized. "Forget history; we’re talking about future," the speaker said. Pelosi addressed other issues on the program, including: