Residents Flee Ukraine Capital

Russia launched its long-feared invasion of Ukraine early Thursday after Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation"—and while some Kyiv residents hunkered down at home or took refuge in subway stations, others tried to flee the capital. The BBC reports that there are major traffic jams in Kyiv, where residents say the speed of the Russian attack took them by surprise. "We are facing a war and horror. "What could be worse?" said 64-year-old Liudmila Gireyeva said in Kyiv, per the AP. Putin "will be damned by history, and Ukrainians are damning him." She said she will try to get to the western city of Lviv before trying to join her daughter in Poland.

There were explosions in Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities minutes after Putin's announcement, in which he vowed to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" its neighbor. Authorities say the capital's international airport was bombed. Oleksandra Matviichuk, chair of the Center for Civil Liberties in Kyiv, tells CNN that she fears the invasion will cause a refugee crisis. "I am in Kyiv. And a lot of people stay in Kyiv and will fight for our country and for our city, and for our dignity," she says. "But people with children, people without parents, people who are scared (will) try to leave (the) city." She says she fears the invaders will target journalists, human rights activists, and anybody "resistant to the occupation."

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko told residents they should stay home unless they are performing essential work —but they should also prepare go-bags in case an evacuation becomes necessary. There was evidence of shelling in Kyiv and other cities, but Russia's defense ministry claimed the military wasn't targeting Ukrainian cities, the New York Times reports. "High-precision weapons are making inoperable the Ukrainian army's military infrastructure, air defense systems, airfields, and air forces," the military said in a statement.