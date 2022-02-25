(Newser) – A night out in balmy Miami Beach ended in tragedy for a group of diners when a car drove up onto the sidewalk and plowed into their seating area in the outside portion of a local Italian eatery. Police say one person is dead and six are injured after the accident that took place around 6pm in front of the Call Me Gaby pizzeria. Miami Beach Police say that it appears an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley in front of the outside cafe section of the restaurant when she hit the gas instead and ended up driving right into "several tables."

Police say seven people were taken to the hospital, where one person was pronounced dead. They note that of the other six who were injured, one was a 3-year-old, who escaped with minor bruises and cuts. "The driver who caused this accident remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators," a Miami Beach Police spokesman said, per NBC Miami. He added that an investigation is underway, though at the moment, "all indications lead us to believe that this was a horrific accident." No charges have been filed.