Boebert's Ukraine Comparison Ticks Off Canadian Politicians

Some Canadian politicians are unhappy with conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert, who compared the invasion of Ukraine to the way Canada cleared protesting truckers from its capital. The remarks came as the Colorado congresswoman was being interviewed by Fox Nation over the weekend at the CPAC convention, reports the Guardian. Boebert praised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky for embodying what she called a "live free or die" philosophy. "I pray for Ukraine, and I wish them the best," Boebert said. "But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and need to be liberated, and we need that right here at home, as well."

“[It] is sad to hear you compare free & democratic Canada to the invasion of Ukraine,” tweeted Anthony Housefather, a Liberal member of Parliament, per the Washington Post. “If you would like to learn about Canada please reach out.” Another Liberal member of Parliament, Ryan Turnbull, tweeted that he was "speechless."

Bruce Heyman, former US ambassador to Canada under President Obama, tweeted: "Reckless, dangerous and crosses every line of diplomacy and decency. Boebert would have been expelled from the

@GOP before Trump but now the darling of CPAC."

@GOP before Trump but now the darling of CPAC." Boebert previously expressed strong support for the truckers' demonstration, which began as a protest against vaccine mandates, notes Insider. "The Freedom Convoy is representative of a people's yearning for freedom—something so many thought may have been all but lost to decadence," she tweeted on Feb. 15. "I'm glad to see the will to fight for liberty is still alive and well!"