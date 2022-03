(Newser) – The idea of booking an Airbnb rental in Ukraine at the moment may sound nuts. But as it turns out, people in the US and around the world are grabbing openings quickly in Kyiv and elsewhere—not to use them, but as a way to donate money directly to ordinary Ukrainians, reports NBC News. The idea has been catching on this week after the company waived fees for both renters and hosts, notes the Guardian. "It's really cheap and can make a small difference right now," tweets one person who booked in the capital. They're right on the cost: A post at Curbed notes that rentals there go for as low as $50. "It brings tears to my eyes," wrote a Ukrainian host to an American renter in an exchange highlighted at NBC. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)