 
X

Denver Police Search for Heads Stolen From Truck

Box was marked 'Human Specimen'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 6, 2022 11:05 AM CST
Human Heads Intended for Research Vanish From Truck
Stock photo   (Getty/karammiri)

(Newser) – Denver police are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads from a parked freight company truck, officials said Saturday. The box was being transported for medical research purposes, police said in an email, per the AP. Someone broke into the truck while it was parked between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, Denver television station KDVR reported. The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen," police said. A dolly was also stolen from the truck. No arrests have been made, and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police. (Read more weird crimes stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X